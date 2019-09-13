DEA Blocking Medical Cannabis Research Licenses, Lab Says

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- An Arizona marijuana researcher has accused the federal Drug Enforcement Administration of dragging its feet for more than three years on granting licenses to grow cannabis for clinical studies, blocking more than 30 would-be cultivators and stifling medical research. The Scottsdale Research Institute is seeking a court order from the D.C. Circuit compelling the DEA to clear cannabis growing operations at medical research facilities, which for decades have been limited to using low-quality marijuana produced at the only federally sanctioned cannabis farm in the country. Congress amended the Controlled Substances Act in 2016 to open up marijuana cultivation to researchers, directing...

