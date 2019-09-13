Police Seize £217M As New Dirty Money Tools Pay Off

Law360, London (September 13, 2019, 7:14 PM BST) -- U.K. law enforcers recovered almost £217 million ($270.78 million) from criminals over the past year, including a record-breaking haul of cash, as police use new tools to tackle dirty money. Most of the money was pried from criminals in court using confiscation orders issued by judges under the Proceeds of Crime Act, one of the most reliable means for authorities to compensate victims of crime, according to a report put out by Britain's Home Office. Officials seized more than £51 million in cash — a record — while police, tax officials and white collar cops were able to freeze another £110 million in tainted money...

