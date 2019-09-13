Atty Can't Block Red Sox Purchase Of Street By Fenway Park

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A local attorney can't stop the Boston Redevelopment Authority from selling the Red Sox the permanent rights to a street next to the team's Fenway Park stadium, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court said Friday. Attorney Joseph P. Marchese didn't show he was harmed by the Boston Redevelopment Authority's decision to sell the Yawkey Way easement to the team, so he doesn't have standing to bring the case, the state's high court said, upholding a ruling by a state district judge. Marchese had argued the BRA — which since the events of the case has renamed itself the Boston Planning and Development...

