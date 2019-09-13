6th Circ. Won't Tee Up Trial For Worker Fired For Golfing

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A former mine worker who was fired after being caught golfing on several days in which he took intermittent medical leave for shoulder pain couldn't convince the Sixth Circuit to revive his retaliation suit, with the appellate court saying Friday that he was justifiably ousted for abusing his Family and Medical Leave Act rights. A three-judge panel unanimously upheld a ruling by U.S. District Judge Paul Lewis Maloney awarding summary judgment to Cleveland Cliffs Inc. over claims brought by former employee Kevin Labelle that he was illegally terminated from his job at a Michigan iron ore mine in retaliation for having...

