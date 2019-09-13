Venable Sacks Ex-NFL Player's Suit Over Mayweather Fight

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A California state appellate court has shot down a former NFL linebacker’s suit alleging that Venable LLP mishandled his investment in a Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing match, ruling Thursday that he lacked standing to sue because the firm never dealt with him but rather with a limited liability company that handled his money. In a unanimous, unpublished decision, the appellate panel found that Eric S. Barton has not shown that he has standing because all the firm’s alleged wrongdoing involved EBB Promotions LLC, a company set up by Barton’s sports manager to handle Barton’s investment in the Mayweather fight. EBB forfeited...

