O'Melveny Seeks To Duck Malpractice Suit After Arbitration

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP has urged a California federal court to affirm an arbitrator’s finding that it did not engage in malpractice when it represented both a defunct money management firm and its CEO in a contract dispute brought by a shareholder. The Central District of California should uphold the arbitrator’s August determination that O’Melveny did not engage in legal malpractice or breach its fiduciary duty to Aletheia Research and Management, the law firm said Sept. 9. Jeffrey Golden, the bankruptcy trustee for the defunct Aletheia, failed to establish before the arbitrator that O’Melveny caused the company any harm by representing...

