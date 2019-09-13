Bankrupt Philadelphia Refinery Gets $50M Insurance Advance

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt owner of a Philadelphia-area refinery told the Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday that a group of insurers are set to make a $50 million advance in business interruption insurance funds in its Chapter 11 following a June blaze that forced the plant’s closure. In a notice filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross’ court, PES Holdings LLC said certain insurers are set “to make an initial advance payment” in the Chapter 11 per a stipulated agreement, as a bigger battle brews over $1.25 billion in insurance proceeds. Also signed on to the stipulated agreement is prepetition lender ICBC Standard Bank...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS