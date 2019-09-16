Willfulness Not Needed For TM Profit Awards, Justices Told

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The Lanham Act makes clear that willfulness isn't needed to make trademark infringers hand over their profits, a watch parts maker has told the U.S. Supreme Court in the opening of a case over the circuit-splitting issue. The federal trademark law has provisions that explicitly require willfulness to be proven, but the section in question isn't one of them, Romag Fasteners Inc. told the justices Friday. That distinction proves Congress made an active decision to allow trademark owners to get a share of their infringer’s profits without proving willfulness, the company said. "This court presumes that Congress acts intentionally when, as...

