Watchdog Cleared Iffy £8.5M Payment, Barclays Says

Law360, London (September 18, 2019, 2:37 PM BST) -- Barclays told a London court that U.K. law enforcers gave it permission to process a £8.5 million ($10.6 million) payment to a commodities wholesaler, pushing back on allegations it ignored red flags that the money was being misappropriated. After the now-defunct Serious Organised Crime Agency cleared the incoming payment in March 2013, Barclays Bank PLC said it interviewed the wholesaler's account representative and former director in person to ensure it was a legitimate transaction, according to the Sept. 12 filing with the High Court. Kezen Trade Israel Ltd.'s representative, Boris Entis, and its director, Valeriy Tovshtein, explained that the incoming money was pre-payment...

