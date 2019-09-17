Lloyd's Fights Underwriter’s £5.8M Breach Of Contract Suit

Law360, London (September 17, 2019, 8:38 PM BST) -- Lloyd’s of London denied misleading one of its members into believing he could temporarily change his underwriting classification, a move the longtime underwriter said is expected to cost him more than £5.8 million ($7.2 million). In a defense filing with the High Court, Lloyd’s said it had done nothing to give rise to underwriter Horace Parshall’s litigation, claiming that Lloyd's representatives had assured him that he could switch from underwriting policies as an individual on an unlimited liability basis to operating on an limited liability basis — and still be able to switch back. But, Lloyd's said, British law governing the...

