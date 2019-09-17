Maersk Settles Insurance Dispute Over Fouled Tuna

Law360, London (September 17, 2019, 12:55 PM BST) -- Danish shipping giant Maersk has reached a settlement with a British tuna processor and its insurers in London over a cargo of fish that thawed at sea and was destroyed. Maersk’s African trade unit, Safmarine, reached the confidential agreement with Princes Tuna Mauritius Ltd. and Senemer Fishing Industries SA, along with their insurers, Ingejana SL and Generali España SA de Seguros y Reaseguros, according to a Sept. 10 order in the High Court. The court also paused the case, except to allow the parties to enforce the settlement terms. The fish processor and insurers sued Maersk earlier this year, claiming that...

