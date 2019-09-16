Asset Manager Inks Settlement In £1.2M Bitcoin Hack Case

Law360, London (September 16, 2019, 6:00 PM BST) -- The chief executive of a digital asset-management firm has settled with the owner of a digital wallet suing over the theft of more than £1.2 million ($1.48 million) in bitcoins, in a case that opened the door for English courts to treat cryptocurrency as property. Liam Robertson, the head of Alphabit Fund, struck the settlement with Arinze Muonuagha in August after an unknown hacker transferred stolen bitcoins into a digital wallet, a type of cryptocurrency bank account. The High Court also lifted an asset-protection order over Muonuagha on Sept. 12, according to a court documents. Muonuagha could not be reached for comment on...

