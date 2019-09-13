Jones Day Attys 'Very Much Regret' Grand Jury Redaction Slip

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Jones Day on Friday expressed remorse for exposing details about grand jury proceedings in a criminal case alleging fraudulent opioid marketing, telling a Virginia federal judge that a software oversight allowed a reporter to peek behind faulty redactions in a court filing. In a two-page letter, Jones Day partner James R. Wooley offered a mea culpa to U.S. Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent for a Sept. 9 court filing that contained words and sentences that were blacked out but could nonetheless be read in their entirety with simple copying and pasting. "We very much regret that this incident occurred and can...

