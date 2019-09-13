Law360's Pro Say: Is The Gig Economy Doomed In California?

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The California state legislature passed a bill this week making it harder for businesses to classify their workers as independent contractors. On this week's Pro Say podcast, we discuss how the law could be especially disruptive for the likes of Uber, Lyft and other companies in the so-called gig economy. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week: Ep. 120: Is The Gig Economy Doomed In California? Your browser does not support the audio element....

