Fla. House Can Wade Into Medical Pot Law Case, Panel Says

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Florida's First District Court of Appeal will allow the state House of Representatives to enter a case in which a lower court found that regulations it established for medical marijuana treatment centers are unconstitutional, finding that the House has a "cognizable interest" in the suit's outcome. In an opinion on Friday, written by Judge Bradford L. Thomas, the panel said that the declaratory action into which the state House wants to intervene – plaintiff Florigrown LLC's suit against the Florida Department of Health after it was denied a medical marijuana license – will determine whether the legislature acted legally within the...

