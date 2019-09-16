Retired Judges Warn Of Attack On Judicial Independence

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A group of retired Massachusetts judges on Monday asked a federal court to toss charges against a state judge who allegedly helped a migrant dodge an immigration officer, saying that the case could have "devastating" consequences for judicial independence. The 61 retired judges argued that if Newton District Judge Shelley M. Joseph, who allegedly helped a defendant leave out a courthouse back door to avoid a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, is prosecuted, Massachusetts judges will feel pressured to avoid antagonizing federal officials, especially in cases involving immigrants living in the country without permission. "Judges cannot be impartial in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS