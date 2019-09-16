Insurer Wins Piracy Payout Dispute With Shipper

Law360, London (September 16, 2019, 4:06 PM BST) -- Insurer Griffin Underwriting won a damages claim Monday against a businessman whose ship was hijacked by pirates off the coast of Somalia, after the director stopped engaging with the court proceedings and his defense was struck out. Judge Adrian Beltrami entered a default judgment in Griffin Underwriting’s favor, ruling that Greek national Ion Varouxakis is liable for at least $800,000 in damages. The insurer had accused him of breaching a $6.5 million settlement agreement dating back to 2012 when the ship was seized in the Arabian Sea while en route to Thailand. Guernsey-based Griffin says that Varouxakis — who directs and...

