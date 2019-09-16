Insurers Say EU Green Asset List May Not Work In Practice

Law360, London (September 16, 2019, 3:45 PM BST) -- Europe’s insurers said Monday that the European Commission’s plan to publish a list of assets and activities that meet EU goals on climate change may be too complex for the sector to use in practice and that investors should consider the overall sustainability of their portfolios instead. Insurance Europe, which represents the sector, said that questions remain about how the commission will practically apply its taxonomy of investments and financing activities that are considered to promote sustainable economic growth. Insurers with large and diversified investment portfolios may find the taxonomy, or criteria, too complex to apply to each individual company that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS