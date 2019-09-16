EU State Aid Case Targeting UK Tax Rule Faces More Appeals

Law360, London (September 16, 2019, 8:22 PM BST) -- British American Tobacco and a Pearson unit have piled onto appeals of a European Union state aid decision finding that the U.K. gave some multinationals an advantage by exempting them from anti-tax avoidance rules. The two U.K.-based multinationals dispute the European Commission's decision taking issue with part of Britain’s Controlled Foreign Company rules, according to separate notices published in the EU Official Journal on Monday. In April, the EU competition regulator said the rules, which aimed to attract companies to set up headquarters in Britain, flouted EU state aid laws. The U.K. has been ordered to recover the millions lost through the...

