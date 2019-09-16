Spanish Bank Challenges SRB Funding Calculations

Law360, London (September 16, 2019, 6:02 PM BST) -- Spain’s Banco Cooperativo launched legal action on Monday against the method used by Europe’s central resolution authority to calculate what the lender must contribute in 2019 to the bloc’s fund for helping failing banks. Banco Cooperativo Español SA brought a suit against the Single Resolution Board at the EU General Court. The cooperative bank has asked the court to annul the SRB’s April calculation of how much Banco Cooperativo must contribute to the Single Resolution Fund, which finances the restructuring of failing credit institutions. The Spanish lender said that the SRB should include an institutional protection scheme that Banco Cooperativo established...

