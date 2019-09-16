FCA Settles With Scammer Who Bilked £1.4M From Investors

Law360, London (September 16, 2019, 6:27 PM BST) -- A London judge on Monday provisionally accepted a deal between the Financial Conduct Authority and the operator of a health care company scheme that fleeced investors out of more than £1.4 million ($1.7 million), with only about a quarter of that amount being paid back. Samrat Bhandari, who played a key role in the investment scheme, has only about £367,604 to return, an FCA prosecutor told the court. Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith said he planned to sign off on an order approving the deal, saying he was "satisfied it is proper." “That may not be much, but it’s something,” the judge said. ...

