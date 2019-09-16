Hospital Network Gets Go-Ahead To End EEOC Disability Suit

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina hospital network will pay a fired worker $133,000 to wrap up a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission disability discrimination suit the Fourth Circuit revived in January, according to a court filing Monday. U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks signed off on an agreement between the EEOC and McLeod Health Inc. in which the terminated employee, Cecilia Whitten, will receive $50,000 in back pay and $83,000 in compensatory damages to end the discrimination watchdog's suit claiming McLeod violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by forcing Whitten to undergo medical tests and then firing her. In January, the Fourth Circuit...

