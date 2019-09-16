FINRA Fines JP Morgan Securities $1.1M For Late Docs

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has fined J.P. Morgan Securities LLC $1.1 million for delaying disclosure of allegations of misconduct including fraud involving terminated employees nearly 90 times over six years, the agency said Monday. FINRA said the company's conduct delayed or prevented the agency from investigating the allegations and kept the public and other investment firms in the dark. J.P. Morgan Securities, a subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase with about 26,000 FINRA-registered employees, didn't submit required Uniform Termination Notices within 30 days of terminating an employee, and didn't amend these forms within 30 days of uncovering new information it needed to...

