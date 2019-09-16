3 Firms Guide Near-$2B Deal For Alder BioPharmaceuticals

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Danish drugmaker Lundbeck on Monday agreed to buy Alder BioPharmaceuticals, which develops treatments for migraines and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, for as much as $1.95 billion, in a deal driven by Baker McKenzie, Skadden and Cooley. H. Lundbeck AS President and CEO Deborah Dunsire said in the press release that “Alder is an excellent strategic fit for Lundbeck’s focused expertise in brain diseases and organizational capabilities.” “Migraine prevention is an attractive indication for us that leverages our specialized commercial expertise in delivering medicines for brain diseases,” Dunsire said. Lundbeck plans to kick off a tender offer for $18 in cash per...

