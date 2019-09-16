Indiana's Ban On 'Smokable' Hemp Denied, For Now

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has blocked the state of Indiana from enforcing provisions of a new bill that would have tightly regulated "smokable" hemp after state CBD vendors argued the new law ran afoul of the 2018 federal farm bill that broadly legalized the crop. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker agreed the landmark federal legislation likely preempted the new Indiana law, known as Senate-Enrolled Act 516, which criminalized the production, delivery and possession of smokable forms of hemp, such as hemp bud and hemp flower. "The 2018 Farm Bill clearly provides that states may not pass...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS