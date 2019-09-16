Court Is Wrong Place For Monopoly Case, E-Scrip Co. Says

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Surescripts has again urged a D.C. federal judge to reject the Federal Trade Commission’s suit over an alleged e-prescription monopoly, arguing that the FTC can’t just claim “we know it when we see it” in deciding which legal actions are suited for federal court rather than a commission in-house adjudicatory hearing. The company, which is fighting an FTC complaint that it used both horizontal and vertical restraints to win dominance in the market for routing prescriptions to pharmacies, said in court papers that the right venue for the complaint is the agency's own administrative process. The commission has argued that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS