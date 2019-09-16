Results Of EU Tax Transparency Rules Unclear, Report Says

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- European Union tax transparency rules have allowed member states to exchange more financial information about individuals and companies, but there’s not yet enough evidence to determine how effective these policies are at addressing avoidance, according to a report released Monday. Under the EU’s Directive on Administrative Cooperation, member countries have exchanged almost 45,000 requests for information between 2013 and 2017, which marks “a substantial increase” as compared with 2008 through 2013, according to the report from the European Commission. However, the report noted that while the directive appears to offer “EU added value” — that is, achieving results that countries couldn’t...

