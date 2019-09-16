Patriarch Says Zohar's Sale Efforts Can't Be Extended

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Patriarch Partners LP and its founder told a Delaware bankruptcy court judge late Friday that they can't be forced to continue efforts to monetize the assets of debtors the Zohar funds beyond the 15-month window to which all parties agreed and which is set to expire this month. In the objection to the debtor's sealed motion seeking an enforcement of the settlement agreement, Patriarch founder Lynn Tilton said she agreed to the 15-month deal, during which she would exercise her control over portfolio companies of the debtors, which she also controls, in concert with a court-appointed chief recovery officer and independent...

