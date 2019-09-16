Drill Rig Co.'s $16M Ch. 11 Sale OK'd Over Creditor Objections

Law360, Wilmington (September 16, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Monday gave a nod to the $16.3 million sale of bankrupt drilling rig maker Schramm Inc. despite strong opposition from unsecured creditors who said the sale was an insider deal set up to benefit a company lender and equityholder while leaving them empty-handed. At a lengthy hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath said that despite “pause” caused by some unencumbered assets possibly be included in the sale, she would sign an order to sell Schramm’s assets to stalking horse bidder GenNx360 Capital Partners LP once final revisions were made and submitted the court....

