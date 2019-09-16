PTAB Rejects Stryker’s Challenge To Medical Suture Patent

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Monday rejected Stryker Corp.’s challenge to a suture patent, saying it was doomed by the patent's prosecution and earlier infringement litigation. The board used its discretionary power to deny inter partes review of KFx Medical LLC’s U.S. Patent No. 7,585,311, which covers a device and procedure to attach soft tissue to bone. First, the PTAB said Stryker’s petition relies on pieces of prior art that were similar to the ones reviewed by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office during patent prosecution and a reexamination. Stryker's petition didn't allege that the USPTO examiner erred when...

