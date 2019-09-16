CFTC Approves Finalized Volcker Rule Revisions

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Monday that his agency has approved a set of finalized revisions to the Volcker Rule’s proprietary trading ban, bringing the first stage of the rule’s planned overhaul one step closer to completion. At his first public meeting since being sworn in, CFTC Chairman Heath Tarbert said that the commissioners had adopted the Volcker Rule changes through a “seriatim,” or individual, vote process late last week. The vote was 3-2, with the commissioners splitting along party lines, according to concurring and dissenting statements issued Monday. “As Judge Learned Hand put it 90...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS