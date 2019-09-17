Senate Subcommittee Approves $11.4B In IRS Funding

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Senate appropriations subcommittee on Tuesday approved $11.41 billion in funding for the Internal Revenue Service for the 2020 fiscal year, with a $200 million increase for enforcement. The Senate Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government approved its IRS funding bill by voice vote, a procedure reserved for noncontroversial items. “This committee has a responsibility to the taxpayers to ensure each and every dollar is spent wisely,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., chairman of the subcommittee, said in a statement. “I am proud to say we accomplish that with this bill.” The bill’s full text will not be available until Thursday, when the full...

