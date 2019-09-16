Jones Day Grudgingly OKs Sex Bias Suit Expansion

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Jones Day told a federal judge Monday that while allowing female ex-associates accusing the firm of gender discrimination to expand their lawsuit “would not serve the interests of justice,” the legal powerhouse will consent to their revisions to avoid getting bogged down in procedural wrangling. Monday's response brief comes after U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss earlier this month struck the ex-associates' third amended complaint, agreeing with Jones Day that they weren’t authorized to update their $200 million proposed class and collective action against the firm. But the judge also let the two sides argue the merits of allowing the women to...

