Insurer Seeks To Shift Blame In £9M Claims Handling Suit

Law360, London (September 18, 2019, 6:05 PM BST) -- Insurance broker Staveley Head Ltd. has implicated its subcontractor in an £8.8 million ($11 million) dispute with two insurers, arguing that the claims management company should be on the hook for any damages in the case. Staveley Head said that if it is not successful in fighting off a claim brought against it by Gefion Insurance and collapsed Danish insurer Qudos for damages over allegedly substandard claims handling, then Proximo Ltd., to which it subcontracted work for motor claims, should have to cover any costs it has to pay as a result. “[Proximo] agreed to indemnify [Staveley Head] in respect of all...

