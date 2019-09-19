Damp Lamps A Danger, AIG Says In Shipping Row

Law360, London (September 19, 2019, 5:03 PM BST) -- Insurer AIG has defended the decision to scrap an entire load of water-damaged lamps in its lawsuit against Swiss shipping giant MSC, telling a London court that selling lamps that had been exposed to water could be dangerous even if they worked initially. Although some of the LED lamps worked when tested randomly, the long-term effects of water exposure could damage their circuits, potentially harming consumers, the insurer said in a Sept. 13 filing with the High Court. AIG has accused the shipper of being negligent in its handling of hundreds of cartons of lamps exposed to water at sea, but...

