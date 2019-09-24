Greenberg Traurig Adds Pair Of Cross-Border Corporate Attys

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has added a former general counsel for manufacturing company Grupo Phoenix and a corporate attorney from Carlton Fields to its corporate and Latin America practices in Miami. Carol Barnhart joined the firm as a shareholder after spending more than a decade as in-house counsel, most recently as general counsel to packaging manufacturer Grupo Phoenix, Greenberg said on Sept. 16. The firm also picked up Arnaldo Rego Jr., who joins as of counsel from Carlton Fields’ corporate group, where he spent the last two years as a senior associate. “Both of them have been immensely attractive to us because...

