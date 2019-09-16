Kite Pharma Hit With Patent Suit Over Cancer Drug

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Cabaret Biotech Ltd. sued Kite Pharma in Delaware federal court Monday, asking the court to uphold its cancer drug patent before Kite tries to invalidate it in an attempt to avoid paying Cabaret licensing fees. Israel-based Cabaret Biotech contends that Kite Pharma Inc. and its parent Gilead Sciences Inc. have threatened litigation to try to invalidate the patent, which is the basis of Kite's cancer therapy drug Yescarta, as a way to get out of paying royalties. “This is Cabaret’s attempt to bring that charade to a quick resolution,” the suit said. Cabaret says the case is about more than a...

