Morgan Lewis Offers Buyouts To Its US Legal Secretaries

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP is offering voluntary buyouts to all its legal secretaries in the United States, the firm confirmed on Monday. The offers are “purely voluntary,” with no current plans for “involuntary separation” offers, regardless of how many secretaries agree to depart the BigLaw firm, a spokesperson for Morgan Lewis said Monday. “As we continue to focus on technology innovation and cost-effective solutions for our clients, as well as the practice needs of our lawyers, we have decided to offer our U.S.-based legal secretaries a voluntary separation opportunity,” according to a statement from the firm, which did not specify...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS