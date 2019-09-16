Sanofi Faces 1st US Suit Over Likely Carcinogen In Zantac

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A Florida man with breast cancer has accused Zantac maker Sanofi Aventis US LLC of knowingly selling a medication that contained a probable carcinogen in the first suit of its type in the U.S. Joseph L. Galimidi told a Florida state court Monday that testing found that individual doses of Zantac, the brand name for the heartburn medication Ranitidine, contain more than 3 million nanograms of N-Nitrososdimethylamine, or NDMA, while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has established a daily limit of 96 nanograms. The suit comes shortly after the FDA issued a warning that NDMA was found in Zantac at...

