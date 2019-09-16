CFTC Fines Metals Trader, Company $1.1M For Spoofing

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday announced that a precious metals trader and his former company will pay more than $1.1 million to resolve charges the trader manipulated gold and silver markets by “spoofing” them with fake orders. John Lawrence will pay a fine of $130,000 and be suspended from trading for four months, while his former employer, Heraeus Metals New York LLC, will pay $900,000 in addition to implementing anti-spoofing reforms, according to documents from the CFTC proceedings. CFTC enforcement director James McDonald said in a statement Monday that the penalties show the agency won’t tolerate spoofing, which...

