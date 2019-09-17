Couple Stole Key Research From Hospital, Feds Say

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A husband and wife who worked at an Ohio pediatric hospital for a decade have been accused of stealing medical research while employed at the hospital and marketing it in China. An indictment unsealed Monday charges Yu Zhou, 49, and his wife, Li Chen, 46, with allegedly stealing trade secrets relating to exosome isolation, a process which prosecutors said “plays a key role” in the research, identification and treatment of a range of pediatric conditions, while working at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Zhou and Chen were arraigned Monday before U.S. District Judge Sarah D. Morrison, where both pled not...

