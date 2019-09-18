Foreign Patentees, Heed Fed. Circ. Jurisdiction Ruling

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT) -- In a decision with significant implications for foreign patent owners and licensees, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit recently ruled that foreign patentees and licensees — otherwise not subject to personal jurisdiction in any U.S. state’s courts of general jurisdiction — may be subject to specific personal jurisdiction in the federal courts in actions regarding efforts to enforce U.S. patent rights. In Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc. v. Laboklin GMBH & Ko. KG,[1] the Federal Circuit held that a German lab and its Swiss university licensor were both subject to specific personal jurisdiction in the United States based on...

