Fed. Circ. Must Rethink Upholding Cancer Drug IP, Zydus Says

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A judge in Delaware federal court flubbed his analysis when deciding two patents covering Genzyme Corp.’s cancer medication Mozobil weren’t obvious, and the Federal Circuit failed to correct the error, Zydus Pharmaceuticals said in a bid to have the full court take on the case. Third Circuit Judge Kent A. Jordan, sitting by designation in Delaware, imposed unnecessary requirements on Zydus to prove that the patent was obvious, Monday’s rehearing petition states. In doing so, he unfairly cleared patent owners to narrow their patent during obviousness analyses and broaden it for infringement cases, Zydus said. The Federal Circuit panel had affirmed...

