Feds Escape Bias Suit Over ALJ Hiring Process

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Office of Personnel Management has ducked the racial discrimination suit of an attorney who contended that the agency’s selection process for administrative law judges illegally discriminated against black applicants. In a Monday ruling handing summary judgment to the OPM, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said that Cassandra M. Menoken failed to establish that the agency’s procedure for selecting the judges violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Menoken’s suit in D.C. federal court hinged on the fact that the OPM used four separate lists of eligible candidates for openings based on their relocation preferences, rather...

