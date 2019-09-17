Gov't Says Apple Has No Leg To Stand On In IPad Cover Fight

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The government has urged the Federal Circuit to uphold higher tariff rates on Apple's iPad 2 smart covers, saying that Apple's argument to classify the covers as duty-free "stands" misinterprets tariff guidelines. Apple's claim that an iPad 2 smart cover qualifies as a stand, which falls under the duty-free heading on machine parts or accessories in the U.S. Harmonized Tariff Schedule, ignores a rule that the exclusion only applies to furniture, the government said in a Monday brief. Since Apple's iPad 2 smart covers primarily function as covers, they should be classified as such, and the ability to flip the iPad...

