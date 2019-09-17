Swedbank Lets Watchdog Quiz Internal AML Probe Lawyer

Law360, London (September 17, 2019, 1:09 PM BST) -- Swedbank said Tuesday it has agreed to waive attorney-client privilege to allow Swedish prosecutors to interview the outside counsel who investigated allegations of money laundering at the bank. Swedbank is facing claims in Swedish media that link it to the money laundering scandal that originated with Danske Bank. Swedbank says it still has “shortcomings” in its work to combat money laundering. (AP) Sweden’s oldest lender said it would meet the request from Sweden's Economic Crime Authority to question attorney Erling Grimstad of Advokatfirmaet Erling Grimstad AS over his assessment of the lender’s compliance with anti-money laundering rules. The Stockholm-based bank has come under...

