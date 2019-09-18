Commission Erred In Apple's $14.3B Irish Tax Bill, Court Told

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Apple and Ireland have told the General Court of the European Union that the European Commission was wrong in determining the company owed €13 billion ($14.3 billion) to Ireland after receiving an unfair advantage through tax breaks. Apple is the largest taxpayer in the world, and its corporation tax alone has exceeded $100 billion since 2008. (iStock) The company and the commission traded arguments in court Tuesday and Wednesday about Apple's tax arrangements in Ireland, which the commission said broke the EU's competition rules and amounted to state aid. The tax breaks, memorialized in what one judge called a “woolly” 1991 agreement and...

