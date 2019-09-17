Senior EU Banking Watchdog Criticized For Move To Lobbying

Law360, London (September 17, 2019, 3:28 PM BST) -- One of Europe’s senior banking regulators has moved to lead a financial industry association, according to a Tuesday announcement, sparking criticism from public interest groups who have called for longer cooling-off periods to be implemented. Adam Farkas, executive director of the European Banking Authority, has resigned from this post and will switch to become head of the Association for Financial Markets in Europe, the organizations announced Tuesday. The EBA said Farkas — who joined the regulator in 2011 — would refrain from policy and supervisory work until he leaves following an assessment of the potential conflict of interest. He is due...

