PPI Accounts For Over Half Of 5 Major Banks' Conduct Costs

Law360, London (September 17, 2019, 2:20 PM BST) -- Refunding customers for payment protection insurance cost U.K. banks more than half of the £79 million ($98 million) they have forked out for litigation costs since 2011, credit rating agency Moody’s said Tuesday. Compensating consumers who claim that they were wrongly sold the controversial cover, known as PPI, has been the biggest conduct and litigation cost for the five largest British banks since 2011, Moody’s Investors Service said. Lenders in Europe have not faced the same hit to profits from the scandal, which started in the 1990s. U.K. banks are set to benefit from lower conduct and litigation charges as the...

