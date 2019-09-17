Electoral Commission Wins Brexit Referendum Donation Row

Law360, London (September 17, 2019, 7:55 PM BST) -- An appeals court ruled Tuesday that the U.K.'s elections watchdog hadn't misinterpreted the law when it allowed the Vote Leave campaign to make donations to a smaller group before the 2016 Brexit referendum, clarifying the U.K.'s rules on political campaign expenses. The Court of Appeal overturned a lower court's ruling that donations have to be counted as referendum expenses under campaign finance laws, restoring the Electoral Commission's original rationale for fining the group. The regulator and the High Court had both concluded that the campaign group had violated election laws with its contributions, but the dispute hinged on why the donations...

